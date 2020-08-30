Violence Erupts in Sweden After Quran Burnt by Far-Right Activists

The AFP article further mentioned that Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, was supposed to reach Malmo to deliver a speech on Friday.

However, the authorities said that he had been banned from coming to Sweden for a period of two years and pre-empted his arrival. The leader was later held near Malmo.

"We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden. There was also a risk that his behaviour... would pose a threat to society," Calle Persson, spokesperson for the police in Malmo told AFP.

But this move did not stop his supporters who went ahead with conducting the rally. As many as six people were held for “inciting racial hatred” during the rally.