Images From West Bengal Shared as Poor Condition of Roads in UP

On conducting a reverse image search on the Yandex search engine we came across a blog with was published in October 2019. The blogpost claimed that the pictures were from West Bengal but didn’t identify the man or where in West Bengal were the pictures taken.

However, the blogpost had some additional photographs which made it evident that the pictures were from West Bengal and not Uttar Pradesh.

If one notices the hoardings in the background then one can see West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photograph and other boards in Bangla.