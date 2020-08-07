The Telangana Cop Rescuing Domestic Violence Survivors Amid COVID

The caption of the post talks about how, just a month into lockdown, a woman from Kanpur called up Mahabubnagar's Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari. She was worried as she had not heard from her sister in 3 days. The woman also revealed that her sister's husband would hit her and she was worried that might happen again.

"So we sent a dispatch team and found her in such a terrible condition, it shook me. She was badly bruised, hadn't had a single drop of water in 3 days and was writhing in pain. We rushed her to the hospital and filed a case against the husband."