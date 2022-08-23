2019 Photo of Taapsee Pannu Visiting a Temple Linked to Dobaaraa's Release
Taapsee Pannu had visited the temple in 2019 with her parents after the release of her film 'Saand ki Aankh.'
A three-year-old photo of Taapsee Pannu's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple is going viral with a claim that she recently visited the temple after her film Dobaaraa didn’t perform well at the box office. The film collected only Rs 72 lakh on its opening day.
Recently, several Bollywood films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan – faced the wrath of audiences, who responded to the 'boycott calls' on social media, owing to which these films have performed poorly.
Pannu had said in an interview, "Please boycott our film also. We should be in the same league as Laal Singh Chaddha and other films that are being boycotted." This received massive criticism, resulting in #BoycottDobaaraa trending on Twitter.
The photo that is now being shared, takes a dig at the actor for visiting the temple. But we found that it is from 2019, when Pannu visited the temple with her parents after the release of Saand Ki Aankh.
CLAIM
The viral post is being shared with a caption in Hindi, "देख रहे हो ना विनोद...फिल्म 'दोबारा' के पीटते ही ये धार्मिक हो गई हैं। अजमेर जाने के बजाय सिद्धि विनायक घूम रही हैं।"
(Translation: Are you seeing, Vinod... She has become religious as soon as her film flopped. Instead of Ajmer, she is visiting Siddhivinayak.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We performed a reverse image search on the photo, supplementing it with keywords such as 'Taapsee Pannu visits Siddhivinayak Temple.'
This led us to an article published on 25 October 2019 by The Times of India. It mentioned that the actor was spotted outside the temple with her parents after the release of the film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'
Further, we found a similar photo of Taapsee Pannu on Getty Images, which was uploaded on 25 October 2019. The actor can be seen wearing the exact same attire and carrying bags with 'Shree Siddhivinayak' written on it as shown in the viral post.
While the photo is indeed of Pannu outside the Siddhivinayak Temple, it is not from a recent visit as claimed in the viral post.
Evidently, a three-year-old photo of Taapsee Pannu outside the Siddhivinayak Temple is being shared as recent.
