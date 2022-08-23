2019 Photo of Taapsee Pannu Visiting a Temple Linked to Dobaaraa's Release

A three-year-old photo of Taapsee Pannu's visit to Siddhivinayak Temple is going viral with a claim that she recently visited the temple after her film Dobaaraa didn’t perform well at the box office. The film collected only Rs 72 lakh on its opening day.

Recently, several Bollywood films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan – faced the wrath of audiences, who responded to the 'boycott calls' on social media, owing to which these films have performed poorly.

Pannu had said in an interview, "Please boycott our film also. We should be in the same league as Laal Singh Chaddha and other films that are being boycotted." This received massive criticism, resulting in #BoycottDobaaraa trending on Twitter.