ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Air Force Helicopter Crash Lands in Arunachal Pradesh; Pilot & Crew Safe

An Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF, with two pilots and three crew members, crash-landed at the Rochham helipad.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF, with two pilots and three crew members, crash-landed at the Rochham helipad.</p></div>
i

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with two pilots and three crew members on board, crash-landed at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 18 November, due to a technical snag, officials said.

An official of Anjaw district said that the pilots and the crew members are safe while an engineer sustained some minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The helicopter was doing ration sorties for the army from Hayuliang to Rochham of Anjaw district bordering China and Myanmar.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, posted in the nearby areas, subsequently helped the IAF pilots and the crew members to move to the nearest destination.

Also Read

Prior to Inauguration by PM Modi, IAF Holds Trial Runs on Purvanchal Expressway

Prior to Inauguration by PM Modi, IAF Holds Trial Runs on Purvanchal Expressway

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT