CDS Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Chopper Crash; PM Modi Tweets Tribute

The CDS, his wife, staff, as well as other senior officials were on board the chopper, which crashed after having taken off from Sulur in the Nilgiris, while it was heading to Wellington base.



The IAF has said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.



Visuals from the site of the helicopter crash showed massive flames and locals helping with the immediate rescue operations.



Krishnaswamy, the first eyewitness to the crash who raised the alarm and informed the police, said that he saw the chopper crash into a tree, following which it caught on fire, with smoke engulfing the area.