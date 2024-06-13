Old Video of CM Chandrababu Naidu Yelling in AP Assembly Viral as Recent

A video showing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shouting inside the assembly and staging a walk-off is going viral on the internet.
Users are claiming that this is a recent clip before his oath taking ceremony with the NDA alliance as the CM of the state.
Context: Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh on 12 June at Kesarapalle near Vijayawada.
What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2021 and is being falsely linked to the Naidu's recent oath taking ceremony.
It shows Naidu losing his temper and walking off from the assembly after allegedly getting insulted by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video along with a keyword search using 'Chandrababu Naidu shouting in assembly' on Google.
This led us to a video on YouTube shared by V6 News Telugu on 19 November 2021.
The video matched entirely with the viral video and the title stated that it shows Naidu in Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search with 'Chandrababu Naidu AP assembly shouting 2021' on Google, and this led us to several news reports about this incident.
A report shared by Hindustan Times on 20 November 2021 stated that Naidu broke down after walking out of the state assembly and losing his temper over the abusive comments passed by YSRCP members allegedly made about his wife.
A report shared by NDTV quotes Naidu saying that he has been given an opportunity to make a statement on the remarks made against him and so he walked out of the assembly.
Conclusion: An old video of N Chandrababu Naidu shouting and staging a walk off in an assembly is being shared as a recent video before his oath-taking ceremony.
