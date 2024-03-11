Chandrababu Naidu Returns to NDA: A Gamble for TDP-BJP, Alarm Bells for Jagan

As the Opposition gears up to mount a united attack on the Narendra Modi regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is successfully executing a counter strategy to launch a revised and enlarged edition of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As part of 'Mission 400', the saffron brigade is roping in all its estranged allies and even inducting new partners. Close on the heels of Nitish Kumar's U-turn, it is now the turn of Chandrababu Naidu to rejoin the NDA.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are also reportedly set to rejoin the NDA. The SAD left the NDA in protest against the controversial farm laws enacted by the Modi dispensation. The BJD disassociated with the BJP owing to differences over seat-sharing with the saffron party in the run-up to the 2009 elections.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has also joined the NDA, further bolstering the BJP's prospects in the largest Indian state of Uttar Pradesh that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.