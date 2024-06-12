Andhra Pradesh Cabinet: Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath as Chief Minister Today

A week after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results gave an overwhelming majority to the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Wednesday, 12 June.
The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 11:27 am at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
As many as 24 MLAs from the TDP-JSP-BJP combine will be sworn in as ministers in Naidu's Cabinet. While 21 of them are from the TDP, three are from the JSP, and one is from the BJP. Actor-politician and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is also set to take oath on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrived at Naidu's residence in Vijayawada on Tuesday, 11 June, to take part in the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Wednesday.
Naidu was unanimously elected as the NDA leader in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday at a joint meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP MLAs. Pawan Kalyan was elected as the leader of the Jana Sena Legislative Party.
Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu at the meeting of MLAs of TDP-JSP-BJP on Tuesday, 11 June.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu at the meeting of MLAs of TDP-JSP-BJP on Tuesday, 11 June.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The meeting of MLAs of TDP-JSP-BJP on Tuesday, 11 June.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu at the meeting of MLAs of TDP-JSP-BJP on Tuesday, 11 June. BJP state chief Daggubati Purandeswari is also seen.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he arrives in Vijayawada for the swearing-in ceremony.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh welcomes Union Health Minister JP Nadda as he arrives in Vijayawada for the swearing-in ceremony.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Who Will Be in Naidu's Cabinet?
As per various reports, these leaders may find a place in Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh:
1. Pawan Kalyan
2. Nara Lokesh
3. Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu
4. Kollu Ravindra
5. Nadendla Manohar
6. P Narayana
7. Vangalapudi Anitha
8. Satya Kumar Yadav
9. Nimmala Rama Naidu
10.NMD Farooq
11. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
12. Payyavula Kesav
13. Anagani Satya Prasad
14. Kolusu Parthasaradhi
15. Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy
16. Gottipati Ravi Kumar
17. Kandula Durgesh
18. Gummadi Sandhyarani
19. BC Jardhan Reddy
20. TG Bharath
21. S Savitha
22. Vasamsetti Subhash
23. Kondapalli Srinivas
24. Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy
'Amaravati Will Be the Capital': Naidu
Speaking at the NDA legislators' meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu said he would scrap former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's three capitals plan.
"Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he said.
He added, as per The Hindu: "Construction of the capital city in Amaravati and completion of Polavaram projects are among the major priorities of the government. We have to take up the interlinking of rivers too and ensure irrigation water for every acre in the state. There is no room for demolitions and vindictive politics."
