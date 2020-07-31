Busting False Claims in Viral Clip of US Docs Talking About COVID

One speaker, who identified herself as Dr Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician from Houston, went on to fervently and repeatedly claim that there was no need for masks and that there was a cure for COVID-19.

Dr Immanuel also claimed that she had done her medical schooling in Nigeria, where she had treated patients with HCQ and not seen any negative effects. She added that she had used HCQ to treat over 350 patients at her clinic in Houston amid the pandemic and hadn’t lost even one patient, despite them having diabetes, asthma and high-blood pressure.

She also claimed that she and her co-workers use HCQ as a prophylaxis and had not fallen sick.