Trump Jr’s Twitter Account Restricted After He Shares COVID Video

The Twitter account of Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US president, was temporarily restricted after he shared a video in which doctors rally behind the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 and even call the use of masks unnecessary, reports said on Tuesday, 28 July.

The microblogging website said that Trump Jr's tweet violated its misinformation policy on coronavirus.

Trump Jr's spokesperson Andrew Surabian responded to the move saying: