Trump Jr’s Twitter Account Restricted After He Shares COVID Video
The microblogging website said that Trump Jr’s tweet violated its misinformation policy on coronavirus.
The Twitter account of Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US president, was temporarily restricted after he shared a video in which doctors rally behind the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 and even call the use of masks unnecessary, reports said on Tuesday, 28 July.
The microblogging website said that Trump Jr's tweet violated its misinformation policy on coronavirus.
Trump Jr's spokesperson Andrew Surabian responded to the move saying:
Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson told Reuters, "We did not suspend the account. The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours."
Apart from Twitter, the viral video in question was also removed from Facebook and YouTube.
US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticised, with the country having recorded the highest number of cases and deaths globally. According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the country has so far recorded over 4.3 million cases of COVID-19 and over 1,48,000 deaths.
(With inputs from Reuters and CNN.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.