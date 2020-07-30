COVID-19 Vaccine Production and Distribution: Who Gets it First?

According to some reports, the annual manufacturing capacity of vaccines for the entire world is approximately 8 billion doses. India, according to some reports, has a manufacturing capacity of 3 billion. But these numbers are for all vaccines – from essential childhood vaccines to seasonal flus.

Manufacturing of all these vaccines, that saved nearly 10 million lives between 2010 to 2015 according to the World Health Organisation, cannot be stopped to make way for the novel coronavirus vaccine.

So how does the coronavirus vaccine, if and when ready, reach the world? How many vaccines will have to be produced to cover everyone in the world? When will you and I get them? Will we get them?