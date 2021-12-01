Old Video Shared to Claim Akhilesh Yadav Insulted Mulayam Singh on Stage

An old video showing national president of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav arguing with his father and founder of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage has been revived and shared without proper context.

The claims along with the viral video state that this is a side of Akhilesh that the media will not show. The claim comes as all political parties have started their campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

We found that the video dates back to 2016 when there was a feud within the Samajwadi Party with the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav on opposite ends. The infighting was widely reported by various news organisations.