Uttar Pradesh Elections: The History, Politics & Maths of the SP-RLD Alliance

The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal is almost finalised for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, 23 November, the leaders of the two parties - SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary - met in Lucknow.

Soon after the meeting both the leaders tweeted pictures of the meeting. While Chaudhary gave the caption "Badhte Kadam" or "steps forward", Yadav wrote "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ke saath, badlav ki ore" (With Shri Jayant Chaudhary, towards political change).

The seat sharing arrangement between the two parties is likely to be announced soon. According to sources the RLD could contest 30-36 seats out of the 403 seats UP. A handful of these seats could have SP candidates fighting on RLD tickets.

This alliance is significant for a number of reasons.