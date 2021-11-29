Video From UP Falsely Shared as 'Delhi Government School Converted Into Madrasa'

A viral video of a group of men accompanied by police entering a classroom full of people is being shared to claim that the video shows a government primary school in Delhi.

The claim targets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of converting government schools into madrasas, which are schools of religious instruction in Islam.

However, we found that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and has nothing to do with Delhi. In the video, the people and the police are seen entering a government primary school in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on 19 November, which was a holiday.