Morphed Pic of Hoarding Shared to Claim AAP Promised 'Division of Hindus in Goa'
In the original photo, Kejriwal had promised Rs 5,000 remuneration to families in the mining and tourism industries.
A photo of a billboard that reads "Kejriwal's 4th guarantee: Division of Hindus in Goa" is being shared on social media.
The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigning for the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly elections.
However, we found that the photo that is being shared is altered. The original photo of the billboard shows text in which the party promised Rs 5,000 per month remuneration to families in mining and tourism industry till the respective sector resumes, if voted to power in the coastal state.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim that reads, "‘Kejriwal’s 4th Guarantee: Division of Hindus in Goa’. What is Kejriwal up to in Goa?"
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photo which led us to the website of Goa-based newspaper 'The Goan Everyday', published on 18 October.
The original billboard text read, "Unemployed in mining, tourism? Rs 5000/month till it starts. (sic)"
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the altered photo and the original photo of the billboard.
Next, we looked at AAP's promises of remuneration for those in the mining and tourism industry.
On 21 September, at a press conference in Goa ahead of the elections, Kejriwal made seven announcements about jobs in the coastal state.
Kejriwal had assured that his party will provide a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families dependent on the mining and tourism industries, till the sectors were normalised, as they were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 01/02
Photo from Facebook page of AAP Goa.
(Source: AAP Goa/Facebook)
- 02/02
Photo from Facebook page of AAP Goa.
(Source: AAP Goa/Facebook)
Clearly, an altered photo of a billboard by AAP is being falsely shared as real.
