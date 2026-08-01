Deepfake Videos of BJP Leaders Commenting on CJP Protesters Go Viral

Several videos are being shared, claiming to show the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders speaking about the Cockroach Janta Party protesters.
Videos ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatening the student protesters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that she will resign if the current actions against the protesting youth are not stopped are making the rounds on social media.
The videos were shared by an account based in Pakistan, which has been called out previously for spreading mis and disinformation about India.
Is it true?: No, all the videos are AI-altered and do not show authentic footage of these BJP leaders commenting on the student protesters.
How did we find out?:
1. First video: The first video shows Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju threatening the student protesters. He can be heard saying that anyone who tries to block the road or create a ruckus will be thrown in jail.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens, which led us to two videos by ANI with similar visuals.
The first video shows Rijiju speaking about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan', and what the Prime Minister addressed in the meeting.
The second video shows Rijiju discussing the NEET exam and stating that the government took immediate action upon receiving reports of irregularities and the individuals responsible were jailed.
However, neither of the two videos shows Kiren Rijiju threatening the students.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 98 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
2. Second Video: The second video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that they won't forget the student protesters and threatening them by saying that they will be punished.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens, which led us to the original video uploaded by PM Modi.
The video shows him speaking about the action they have taken against people responsible for the NEET paper leak and the new reforms the government is implementing.
He also announced the constitution of a new high-powered task force.
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, which flagged it as more than 95 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
3. Third video: The third video shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that she will resign if the current actions against the protesting youth are not stopped. She states that she stands with the students.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens, which led us to the original video by news agency ANI.
The video shows Nirmala Sitharaman speaking on the NEET paper leak and stating that the Government has taken action regarding the issue.
She also claims that the opposition is politicising a sensitive issue relating to the youth.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
4. Fourth video: The fourth video shows BJP MP Manoj Tiwari saying that he supports the crackdown against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He states that the students should be punished so that they never participate in such protests and movements again.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens, which led us to the original video by ANI.
The video shows Tiwari speaking about Sonam Wangchuk breaking his fast, stating that it shows his trust in the government.
He also talks about the efforts taken by PM Modi following the NEET paper leak.
We ran the video through Hive Moderation, which flagged it as more than 87 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
Fifth video: The fifth video shows Union Health Minister J P Nadda talking about the student protesters.
He states that the government has given clear orders to the administration that all those who create a ruckus in the streets or destroy the peace will be thrown in jail.
We ran a reverse image search on the first video using Google Lens, which led us to the original video uploaded by ANI.
The video is from a News conference held by J P Nadda on .
He discussed the protests, stating that the government was responsive and responsible and that people should move beyond blame.
He also said that the paper leaks should not be politicised.
Nadda did not say that the protesters should be thrown in jail
Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as more than 98 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
Conclusion: All the videos are AI-altered and do not show authentic footage of these BJP leaders commenting on the student protests.
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