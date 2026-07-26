Delhi Police Set To Withdraw FIRs As CJP Protest Concludes

Following the conclusion of the Cockroach Janta Party’s 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police are likely to withdraw all first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the agitation. The protest ended after the government accepted key demands, including the withdrawal of police cases and compensation for families affected by the NEET paper leak. Official communication regarding the withdrawal of FIRs is awaited from the central government.
According to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma stated that while the official order is pending, the FIRs are likely to be withdrawn now that the protest has ended. The officer did not comment on allegations of excessive force or other operational details from the July 20 Parliament protest march.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Delhi Police officials clarified that they are waiting for formal instructions from the government before proceeding with the withdrawal process. A senior officer explained that FIRs are not technically “withdrawn” but can be closed, cancelled, or prosecution can be withdrawn by the state after official communication.
Morning updates indicated that the withdrawal of FIRs is expected as part of the government’s agreement with protest leaders. The Cockroach Janta Party confirmed that written assurance regarding the withdrawal would be provided, and no further action would be taken against participants.
In the aftermath of the protest, restrictions in the capital eased, with all Delhi Metro stations reopening and normalcy returning to affected areas. The protest, which began on 20 June, had led to the closure of several metro stations and heightened security measures across central Delhi.
“The official communication is yet to come, but the FIRs are likely to be withdrawn now,” said Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.
Further details showed that during the protest, Delhi Police enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, detaining hundreds of protesters and commuters. The police maintained strict control over assembly in central areas, citing security and public order concerns.
Additional information emerged regarding the use of force during the agitation, with reports of injuries among protesters. The police have denied the use of pellet guns, while internal reviews by security forces acknowledged excessive force and called for corrective measures.
As the situation stabilised, nationwide solidarity protests continued in other states, but the central government reiterated that no action would be taken against participants in the Delhi agitation and that FIRs in all National Democratic Alliance-ruled states would be withdrawn.
Statements from officials underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for students and addressing concerns about examination integrity. The withdrawal of FIRs is positioned as part of broader efforts to resolve the crisis and restore public confidence.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.