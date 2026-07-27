CJP Protest: Gen Z Doesn't Need Bollywood's Silent Stars

Cowardice has plagued the so-called artists of Bollywood for a while now, and yet, their acts surprise us every time they bother to crawl out of their luxury hiding holes to parrot.

It-couples like Ranbir-Alia and Vicky-Katrina, yesteryear cine icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Rajnikanth, and commercial filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra to Rohit Shetty—they have all shown up for selfies with the Prime Minister with equal aplomb. They have also abandoned the future of this country: the protesting youth.

Bollywood has been suffering from a collective case of cowardice for a while. Most prominent Bollywood biggies have already shown their general pusillanimity and true allegiances (to politics and power) time and again.