NCP's Sharad Pawar Reviews Position As Delimitation Bill Returns; May Back NDA

The government is preparing to introduce five new bills in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, but the legislative agenda currently does not include the delimitation bill. The previous attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which would increase Lok Sabha seats and enable women’s reservation, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in April 2026. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar is among the regional parties closely watched for its stance as the government seeks broader support.
According to The Hindu, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) has indicated conditional openness to the delimitation bill if it includes a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states. Supriya Sule, NCP working president, stated that the party would decide its position after reviewing the final draft and consulting with INDIA bloc partners. The party’s approach reflects ongoing concerns among regional parties about the impact of population-based seat redistribution.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an all-party meeting to discuss any revised delimitation proposals before their introduction. Kharge’s letter emphasised the need for adequate time for opposition parties to study the government’s plans, especially in light of speculation that a revised bill could be tabled during the Monsoon session.
Legislative agenda details show that the five new bills listed for the session focus on issues such as amendments to the Income Tax Act, Supreme Court judge strength, registration of births and deaths, national honour, and MSME development. There is no formal confirmation from the government regarding the reintroduction of the delimitation bill, though reports suggest a revised version remains under consideration.
Opposition parties, including the NCP (Sharad Pawar), have previously opposed the bill due to concerns that population-based delimitation could reduce the political influence of southern states. Session coverage indicated that the “delimitation package” is not on the official agenda, but discussions among NDA leaders are expected to continue, with the possibility of the bill being tabled if consensus is reached.
“If it includes a provision for ensuring a 50% increase in seats for all states, we will discuss it within the INDIA bloc,” Supriya Sule said, reflecting the NCP’s conditional approach to the bill.
Recent political developments have seen the NDA strengthen its numbers in the Lok Sabha, but it still falls short of the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment. Opposition unity remains a key factor, with Congress and its allies coordinating strategies to prevent the government from securing the necessary votes for the bill’s passage.
Internal dynamics within the NCP have also drawn attention, as recent meetings between NCP leaders and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have sparked speculation about the party’s internal cohesion and its approach to legislative negotiations.
While the government has not officially listed the delimitation bill for the Monsoon session, agenda analysis suggests that the issue could still arise if political conditions change during the session. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) continues to consult with opposition partners and monitor developments closely.
Opposition parties are also preparing to raise other major issues, including the NEET paper leak and Ram Mandir donation controversy, as session priorities expand beyond the delimitation debate.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.