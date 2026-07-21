SIT Probe, RSS Heat: BJP Walks Tightrope on Ram Temple Donation Theft

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is at the very core of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) repackaging of Hindutva politics as Sanatan Dharma. But the donations theft row now threatens to test the saffron apparatchiks’ skills in managing perceptions.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has already seen purported leaks in the media, submitted its report to the Supreme Court. The Yogi Adityanath government has been asked by the apex court to appoint an IPS official in the SIT to undertake the probe in the alleged theft of donation money at the temple.

While the SIT remains an administrative response by the Adityanath-led administration, the donation row is not just being debated in Parliament but also deepening faultlines within the saffron fold.