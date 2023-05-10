Fact-Check: This Image Doesn't Show a Nurse 'Raped & Murdered' in Manipur

A screenshot of a WhatsApp message, along with the graphic image of a woman's dead body found on a road, is going viral on social media.

What does the claim say?: The claim states that the image shows a nurse working in a hospital in Manipur, who belonged to the Meitei tribal community, was allegedly raped and killed by people from the Kuki tribe.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)