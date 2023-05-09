WhatsApp Calls From International Numbers, Fake Job Offers. What's Going On?

How is this happening?

Karan Saini, Security Technologist at the Centre for Internet Society, India, spoke to The Quint about the possible modus operandi that these scammers are using, and how they get access to so many numbers on a pan-India basis.

While Saini said that the calls being received appear to be similar to any other "cold-calls" that users may receive, he added that two things stand out about them:

1. The numbers used to place these calls seem to originate from a particular set of countries, which may have comparatively lax regulation (for example, identity verification for registration of new mobile connections.)

2. It is possible that a malicious actor has identified these countries and is acquiring new numbers on an on-going basis – as WhatsApp's spam detection systems are likely to flag and suspend offending numbers if the number of times they happen to be reported/blocked within a certain time window exceeds the threshold set by WhatsApp for detecting spam accounts.