Who's To Be Blamed for Manipur Unrest? Kukis, Meiteis Talk About Systemic Divide

Dr Rojesh Sreram, former president of the Manipur Students' Union in Delhi, told The Quint that the argument that the Manipur government has only recently begun notifying tribal areas as protected forests is flawed.

"The government had notified these areas as protected forests and reserved forests before [Chief Minister] N Biren Singh even came into power. The Kukis are scared that the government's eviction drive from protected forests will mean an end to the poppy cultivation," he said.

He also rubbished the tribal communities' fear of the Meiteis dominating over them and impinging upon their rights.

"Meiteis may be numerically larger, but in terms of the land that is available to us for living, it is only about 10% of the total land area of Imphal. The rest 90% is covered by hilly areas where only tribals can reside. We, Meiteis, cannot buy land and settle over there. It's not possible. So, how can they claim that we are taking over their land," he added.

He also claimed that the state government's push for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has put the tribal community, especially Kukis, on the edge. Last month, Chief Minister Singh had said that his government is ready to introduce the NRC, but an approval from the Centre was pending.