Delhi Woman's Body Found in Suitcase on Yamuna Expressway, Parents Arrested
The 22-year-old was allegedly shot dead by her parents, who did not approve of her inter-caste marriage.
In another grisly murder that has come to light in Delhi, the parents of a 21-year-old woman were arrested on Monday, 21 November, after her dead body was found packed in a red suitcase near the Yamuna expressway in Mathura.
The deceased has been identified as Aayushi Chaudhary, a resident of Badarpur. She was allegedly shot dead by her parents, who did not approve of her marriage to a man from another caste, as per the police.
How Was Aayushi Killed?
Aayushi Chaudhary was shot dead by her father on 17 November after an argument between the two, as per the police.
"On 18 November, the dead body of a young woman was found inside a red suitcase. She was identified as a resident of Delhi's Badarpur. She was shot dead by her parents on 17 November. They had kept the dead body in their home and transported it here at 3 am at night, and had dropped it on the expressway... CCTV footage from the highway shows both mother and father in the car."Superintendent of Police Martand P Singh
As per the police, Aayushi was shot twice with a licensed revolver, after which her parents "bought a white polythene and hid her body inside their home."
Her body had several injury marks on her head, face, and other body parts when it was found on the highway the next day.
According to the police, Aayushi had married a man named Chhatrapal, from another caste, without telling her family. The marriage had taken place over a year ago, leading to a falling out between the victim and her parents.
After the marriage, Aayushi used to leave her house for long periods without informing her parents, which had heightened the animosity between them, as per Mathura Superintendent MP Singh.
What Action Has Been Taken?
The parents of the deceased have been arrested by the police.
"When we started questioning, we found differences in the accounts provided by the mother and the father. When questioned them further, they accepted that they had killed her. Both the mother and the father have been arrested and will be sent to jail."Mathura Superintendent MP Singh
The police has also recovered the licensed pistol used to kill Aayushi, and the car used to transport her body.
The incident comes close on the heels of the horrific murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner in Delhi's Mehrauli.
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Mathura Police in connection with the matter.
