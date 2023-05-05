'Look for the Kukis': An Evening of Horror and Violence at Manipur University

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. I'm lucky," said a professor at Manipur University who wished to remain anonymous.

"We knew things were bad in Churachandpur. But we didn't expect anything to happen in the campus, inside the Manipur University campus. But we heard that people are entering the campus. This was on 3 May, around 7 in the evening," they said.

The professor, who belongs to the Kuki community, narrated that at around 7 pm, "people in the form of mobs entered the campus."

"Initially, I didn't go to the Assam Rifles camp within the campus because I thought as faculty, I'd be safe. But because some students had already reached the camp, I thought I should go and take a look. Even the registrar told me that all security measures had been taken."

Believing that his residence would remain secure and that he would come back in a bit, the professor left for the Assam Rifles camp with just their phone and wallet.