ST Status for Manipur's Meiteis: What is at Stake?

The Meiteis also dominate the state legislature. In the 60-member Assembly, 40 MLAs are sent from the valley while 20 are elected from the hills. The current chief minister is a Meitei.

While speaking to The Quint, Kham Khan Suan Hausing, who is the head of the Political Science department at the University of Hyderabad, also noted the socially privileged background of the Meiteis. A long-standing civilised community, he elaborated, Meiteis didn't meet the criteria for the ST status when the ST list was drawn up by the Government of India in the 1950s.

The Meitei activists claim that before the merger of the Manipur princely state with the Union of India on 21 September 1949, the community had been listed as a tribe by the colonial government. Their contention is that the ST status is needed to “preserve” the Meitei community and “save the ancestral land, tradition, culture, and language."