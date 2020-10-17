Paris Teacher Killed, Beheaded Over Prophet’s Caricatures: Police
The victim had reportedly shown caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to students on a class on Charlie Hebdo attacks.
A school teacher was beheaded by a man in Paris on Friday, 17 October, after he allegedly showed controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students, CNN reported.
The attacker was shot dead by the police later. The incident took place in Éragny-sur-Oise, northwest of the capital.
The victim, a secondary school teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, had reportedly shown the caricatures as part of a discussion about the Charlie Hebdo attacks. Some parents had reportedly complained of the use of caricatures by the teacher.
According to CNN, four people have been taken into custody following the attack.
President Macron Calls it an Islamist Attack
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the scene, said the teacher had been the "victim of an Islamist attack," CNN reported.
“The teacher was killed because he was teaching students freedom of speech, the freedom to believe and not believe,” Macron reportedly said.
However, France’s anti-terror agency has not yet revealed the exact motive behind the attack or the details of the victim.
(With inputs from CNN.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.