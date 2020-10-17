Paris Teacher Killed, Beheaded Over Prophet’s Caricatures: Police

A school teacher was beheaded by a man in Paris on Friday, 17 October, after he allegedly showed controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students, CNN reported.

The attacker was shot dead by the police later. The incident took place in Éragny-sur-Oise, northwest of the capital.

The victim, a secondary school teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, had reportedly shown the caricatures as part of a discussion about the Charlie Hebdo attacks. Some parents had reportedly complained of the use of caricatures by the teacher.