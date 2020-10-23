Unrelated Pic From UK Shared As Teacher Beheaded in Paris 

1. The picture is not from Paris but the United Kingdom.

2. This image can’t be of an incident that Poonia mentioned as this picture was shared by an organisation called Good Chance on 17 October 2020 and the said beheading happened on 16 October in Paris.

However, Poonia doesn’t clearly mention which incident is he referring to, but according to the details and news reports, a teacher was beheaded in Paris after he allegedly showed controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students, CNN reported.