2011 Video From Bihar Firing Incident Shared as From Assam Eviction Drive

A video in which a policeman can be seen stomping on a man, is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the violent eviction drive in Assam targeting Muslims.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the anti-encroachment eviction drive carried out by the government of Assam in Darrang district on 23 September, which left two civilians dead in police firing.

However, we found that the video is from 2011 from Forbesganj area of Araria district in Bihar, when police firing killed four people protesting against the construction of a factory.