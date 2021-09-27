Photoshopped Image of NYT Front Page Praising PM Modi Goes Viral

A viral image claiming to show The New York Times’ front page from Sunday, 26 September, carrying a story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gone viral with a claim that the publication touted the Indian PM as the "Last, Best Hope of Earth".

This comes on the back of PM Modi's three-day US visit that concluded on Sunday. During his visit, he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), attended the Quad summit and attended multiple bilateral engagements.

However, we found that the viral image is a fabricated one and NYT didn’t feature PM Modi on its Sunday front page.