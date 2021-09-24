Assam Government Orders Probe Over Deaths During Eviction, Opposition Slams BJP

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the eviction drive would not be stopped. "The police has been entrusted with the responsibility of clearing the land from encroachers, and they will continue to do it till the job is done. Eviction will stop once it is dark and resume again tomorrow."

A police officer said the protesters had been dispersed, and the situation had been brought under control; however, tension prevailed. He said the eviction drive was continuing as of Thursday night, reported PTI.

The two dead men were identified as Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Forid, reported PTI, adding that around 20 people were injured in the clashes.

According to PTI, the Darrang district administration has cleared 602.40 hectares of land, evicted 800 families since Monday, and demolished four "illegally" constructed religious structures at Sipajhar.

The protest had erupted after those 800 families, who had been evicted from the land they had been living on for decades, demanded rehabilitation, reported PTI.

The police initially fired in the air to disperse the protesters. However, when that move did not work, they were forced to fire at people, killing two and injuring ten. According to PTI, ten policemen were also injured in the clashes. A sub-inspector was reportedly admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

Darrang Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, the younger brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the protesters were armed with sharp weapons and had pelted the police personnel and others present with stones.