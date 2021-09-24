Eviction Was Urgent, Hadn't Expected Resistance: Assam CM as 2 Die in Govt Drive

A day after two people were reported dead and several injured after violent clashes during Assam government's eviction drive, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, 24 September, said that the drive was 'urgent' and that 11 policemen had been injured in the violence.

"This (eviction drive) was urgent. It was not done overnight, discussions were on for 4 months. Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to landless... 27,000 acres of land has to be productively used... There was a temple, which was also encroached upon," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle... that landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy, representatives agreed. We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence, then police retaliated," he added.