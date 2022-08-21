Gujarat: 2 Ministers Stripped Off Portfolios in Cabinet Rejig Before Polls
The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in December 2022.
The Gujarat government made a major rejig in the Cabinet on Saturday, 20 August, months before the Assembly polls, unseating two ministers from their positions.
Rajendra Trivedi was made to resign from the Revenue Department and Purnesh Modi has been removed from the Road and Building Ministry. These ministries will now be under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
According to the state government, Trivedi will now look into Law and Justice, Disaster Management, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs ministries departments while Purnesh Modi will hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Ministries.
Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi will take the hold of the Revenue Ministry by becoming the Minister of State (MoS) and Jagdish Ishwar Panchal as the Minister of State (MoS) for the Road and Building Ministry.
Trivedi is considered to be the number 2 in the Gujarat government. He took oath immediately after Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat in September 2021.
During Trivedi's tenure as the revenue minister, he conducted surprise inspections at several offices of the department. His sudden inspections kept him in the news.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in December 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news
Topics: Gujarat Rajendra Trivedi Purnesh Modi
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.