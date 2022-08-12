Son-in-Law of Gujarat Congress MLA Runs Over 6 People With His SUV, Case Filed
The son-in-law of a Congress MLA from Gujarat has been booked in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after his SUV struck an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, killing six people.
The accident had occurred on Thursday evening, near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand with Tarapur. Ketan Padhiyar, the son-in-law of Congress MLA Punambhai Parmar, abandoned his car and ran away from the site after the incident, as per the police.
He was later caught by the police, and an FIR under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.
"Padhiyar is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Anand as he also sustained injuries in the incident," Sojitra police station sub-inspector AP Parmar said.
Padhiyar's blood sample has been sent for analysis, to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol while driving.
The six deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district. Punambhai Parmar is the elected member of the legislative Assembly from Sojitra.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson targeted the Opposition party over the road incident, and tweeted, "Six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike in Gujarat's Anand district. Preliminary investigation revealed that the car is registered in the name Ketan Padhiyar, a relative of Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar. This is the true face of Congress."
(With inputs from PTI.)
