‘Why No Action Against Those Making Hate Speeches’: Manoj Jha Asks I&B Minister

In response to the RJD MP’s question, Anurag Thakur responded, “We have to proceed with the case as per the rules and regulations laid down by the Ministry of Information and Technology on electronic media content. It is also important to know who is a fact-checker and who intends to cause disharmony in society in the name of being a fact-checker.”

He continued, “If there are complaints against such a person then the law takes its own course and the ministry has nothing to do with it.”