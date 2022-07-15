IT Ministry Says Twitter Takedown Orders Are Proportionate to User Base: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly claimed in an official review that the Indian government's content removal orders are proportionate to the Indian user base.

According to the official report, obtained by The Economic Times, India's total cumulative legal demands make up seven percent of the global figure, which the ministry claims is proportional to Twitter's Indian user base which comprises seven percent of the global user base.

Earlier this month, Twitter approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging government orders to take down certain content.