Want to Make India the Content Hub of the World: Anurag Thakur at Cannes

During the inaugural session, the Union Minister announced an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production and shooting foreign films in India, he stated, "I'm delighted to announce today in Cannes an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production & shooting of foreign films in India with a cash incentive of up to 30% with a cap of USD 260,000,"

He went on to add, “In the case of foreign films that will be shot in India, an additional bonus with a cap of USD 65,000 for employing 15% or more manpower in India,”

He also said, “We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India destination of the world for filmmaking, film production&post-production. I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022”