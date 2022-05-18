Want to Make India the Content Hub of the World: Anurag Thakur at Cannes
India is the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur is currently at the Cannes Film Festival. He inaugurated the India Pavilion in the presence of many Indian celebrities including Shekhar Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and AR Rahman among others.
During the inaugural session, the Union Minister announced an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production and shooting foreign films in India, he stated, "I'm delighted to announce today in Cannes an incentive scheme for audio-visual co-production & shooting of foreign films in India with a cash incentive of up to 30% with a cap of USD 260,000,"
He went on to add, “In the case of foreign films that will be shot in India, an additional bonus with a cap of USD 65,000 for employing 15% or more manpower in India,”
He also said, “We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India destination of the world for filmmaking, film production&post-production. I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022”
India is the official country of honour for the Cannes Film Market. It is the first time the market has announced an official country of honour. The new tradition is supposed to continue with different nations in future editions.
Deepika Padukone is part of the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival. She was also present in the inaugural session of the India Pavilion.
