No Coercive Action Against Nupur Sharma for Now, SC Grants Interim Relief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 July, granted interim relief to former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s application who had moved the court seeking clubbing of all nine FIRs against her.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against Sharma in the existing FIRs, or in any FIR that may be registered against her in connection with the same telecast (of her remarks against Prophet Muhammad).

This is the same bench of the Supreme Court that had heard her petition previously, as well. But Sharma had gone on to withdraw her petition that time following critical remarks from the bench. Subsequently, on Monday, she approached the court with a fresh Miscellaneous Application seeking revival of that petition.