'Selective Videos Published to Build Narrative': Oppn MPs on Rajya Sabha Ruckus

As the government and the Opposition leaders blamed one another for the ruckus in Rajya Sabha, leading to the monsoon session being cut short, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and RJD MP Manoj Jha, from the Opposition camp, said "selective footage of the ruckus were put up to build a narrative".

The government on Thursday, 12 August, said that the Opposition must apologise to the nation as several Union Ministers addressed a press conference a short while after visuals of the ruckus in Rajya Sabha emerged on Wednesday. The visuals showed members of the Opposition jostling with marshals in the Upper House.

Both Chaturvedi and Jha said, "The government from the beginning was trying to pass important bills by force, without any discussion or debate. That's not how a democracy works."