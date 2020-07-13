Has ABVP Used LS Poll Boost In Bengal To Make A Mark In Campuses?

Agreeing with Bhattacharya's point, former bureaucrat and political analyst, Jawhar Sircar says that the state ABVP, much like the state BJP, has become a "dharamshala" for people looking to flee their organisations. He further states that the TMCP's reputation of being embroiled in multiple corrupt practice in campuses, starting right from the time of admissions, may give an edge to the ABVP. "Just like the Chief Minister had to appeal to her grassroots leaders to not take 'cut-money', the Education Minister had to appeal to the TMCP to not indulge in admission scams and examination scams and other such activities", says Sircar to The Quint. "There's still a disillusionment with the Left, and with the BJP's 2019 win, the ABVP will increasingly look like a viable alternative, though they're yet to make any electoral mark", he adds. The TMCP's "high-handedness" is why Singha claims that one has to now call him an “erstwhile” student of Gurudas College. Following violent face-offs with the TMCP, in which he alleges he’s suffered irreparable damage to his right leg, Singha says that he’s now "stuck" in a “false” legal battle. “They (TMCP) have filed a case against me under six charges, including molestation and attempt to murder. They want me to spend all my time in courts so that I can’t do ABVP work in college”, says Singha, who has now left his parent’s home and moved permanently into the ABVP karyalaya in Kolkata. At present, about 10 members stay at the karyalaya due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The routine that Singha says they follow is not one that many would fathom to be part of life for someone accused of molestation and murder. “We wake up at 5 am to go for a walk or exercise. We then recite the ekatmata sutram and the shanti mantra. Then our shakha starts”, he explains. “In the shakha we pray to the Vedic Gods. We then practice yoga and hold discussions on “issues of the day”, he adds. The shakha activities go on for about an hour, after which the members break for food. There’s a reading of the “bhojan mantra” before every meal. “After our meal there’s time allocated for us to read. Even those who are not students, like me, read something. It’s a part of our discipline,” Singha says. He further states that this “discipline” is something that other student organisations lack and is what attracted him to the ABVP. During the course of his conversation with The Quint, he also alleges multiple times that Left culture is basically also “mod-ganja” (alcohol-marijuana) culture. “On my very first day in college the TMCP guys came to our class and said that they’ll arrange alcohol and drugs for those who want to join them”, he says to elucidate upon his point.