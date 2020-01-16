Beaten, Threatened By Masked Goons, Allege Vishwa Bharati Students
Two students of West Bengal’s Vishwa Bharati University, one belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI), were attacked, allegedly by masked goons, inside the university campus on the evening of 15 January.
Students allege that the masked attackers belonged to the ABVP. They further allege that when the injured students were taken to the hospital, the attackers struck there too.
A case regarding the incident has been filed at the Shantiniketan Police Station.
Students allege that members of the ABVP had been coming to the campus over the last few days, making their entry with the Vice-Chancellor’s car.
However, they say, things came to a head on 15 January when in the evening, a gang of people entered the Vidya Bhavan Boys’ Hostel and started issuing various threats to students.
Later, students say, economics department student and SFI leader, Swapnanil Mukherjee and Santhali department student Debabrata Nath were picked up from the front of the senior boys hostel and taken towards the Chancellor's bungalow.
A group of people, with their faces covered in masks, reached the spot. They then hit the two with rods and lathis.
The students further claim that the Vishwa Bharati security officer, who reached the spot, allegedly said that he doesn't know and couldn't do anything about the situation. He is also supposed to have said that an FIR will be filed against the two attacked students.
The ABVP has denied any involvement with the incident and has instead said that their members were attacked by the SFI.
“We were objecting to outside students from Jadavpur University and JNU coming to the hostels. It is then that the SFI students attacked us”, said an ABVP student to Bengali news channel ABP Ananda.
SFI students have been protesting at the University since the incident.