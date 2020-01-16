Beaten, Threatened By Masked Goons, Allege Vishwa Bharati Students

Two students of West Bengal’s Vishwa Bharati University, one belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI), were attacked, allegedly by masked goons, inside the university campus on the evening of 15 January.

Students allege that the masked attackers belonged to the ABVP. They further allege that when the injured students were taken to the hospital, the attackers struck there too.

A case regarding the incident has been filed at the Shantiniketan Police Station.