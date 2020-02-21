Jadavpur Varsity Polls: Left Reclaims Bastion; ABVP Goes Seat-Less

Elections were held for three unions – the Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU), the Faculty Of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) and the Science Faculty Students' Union (SFSU) – one for each of the three main colleges of the University.

Each union consists of a panel of four – the Chairperson, General Secretary, Assistant General Secretary (Day) and Assistant General Secretary (Evening).

There were a number of Left-affiliated (politically or ideologically) organisations in the running, namely the Students' Federation Of India (SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), All India Students' Association (AISA, the student wing of the CPI-ML), the Democratic Student's Federation (DSF), the Revolutionary Socialist Front (RSF), and the Democratic Students' Alliance (DSA). Also, in the fray was an independent organisation, distancing itself from both the right and the left, called We The Independents (WTI), apart from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the ABVP.

In the science faculty results, which were the first to come, the WTI won all four seats in the panel with the SFI being a distant second.