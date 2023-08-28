Do you think the values of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government align with what Netaji would have wanted the government of India to be?

See, I feel that Narendra Modi Ji is a very inclusive leader. However, he is heading a political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is one of the largest parties in the world. And as you know, all political parties have diverse opinions, have all types of people involved.

So, in order to have a focus, I think we need to do some work and we need to put in an extra effort to lead the nation. In 2014, Narendra Modi Ji showed the path of development. You know, he clearly said he had come on a development plank. He had come on an anti-corruption drive. And that is the reason why I got myself associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party and my terms were very clear. I had a very clear discussion, focused discussion with the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also Amit Shah Ji who was heading the party as its president at that time, that my politics is entirely based on Subhas Chandra Bose's ideology which is inclusive secularism. I cannot digress.

I was given the green signal to join the BJP and practice Subhas Chandra Bose's inclusive secular ideology. I have tried it. I have not been very successful because see, it is not a single person who can actually implement that ideology. It is a joint effort. I got a lot of support from the Prime Minister, but I think the party as a whole needs to also come forward and preach Subhas Chandra Bose's inclusive ideology.