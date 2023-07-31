Gaurav Gogoi Interview: 'Modi Toured Manipur For Polls Last Year, Invisible Now'

Welcome to our show 'Badi Badi Baatein'. This term means a lot of things in a lot of situations. In the current political context of India, what does this mean to you?

Well, as someone from the Northeast, I am I feel abandoned and isolated because even though I'm not from Manipur, I feel for Manipur.

My own state has seen insurgency, the entire region has seen insurgency. And because of insurgency, we have been very divided as people and we have not developed as much as we would have liked when compared to the rest of the country. And therefore, the attitude and the indifference of the Prime Minister and his government. His continued support for a government in the state of Manipur, which have miserably failed...

It's been one of the bloodiest conflicts in the history of Manipur. So, I do feel it and I can say for my fellow brothers and sisters in Manipur as well, that we feel abandoned and isolated both from the from polity to a section because from the media as well. And then, what rubs more salt to the wounds is that it's been a week of Parliament. You thought that this would be an issue that all parties on day one would issue a statement of solidarity.

The Prime Minister for someone who has been so visible in the past, who has so visibly travelled to the Northeast on so many different occasions, who makes a lot of hue and cry that no other Prime Minister before him or no other government has visited the Northeast as much as possible, seems to be a Prime Minister and a government that only visits for government inaugurations, inaugurating roads and highways and railway stations. But when there is crisis, he is nowhere to be found.