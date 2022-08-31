Defend and Attack: Trinamool Congress' 2 Pronged Approach to Corruption Charges

The WB government is also trying to revive their "Didi ke Bolo" or grievance call system which they had propagated before the 2021 elections. Abhishek Banerjee has already started a similar system in his Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbour, and the government is trying to implement such a system across the state. They are also trying to implement a more transparent system of transactions where users can keep track of the money they are paying to the government.