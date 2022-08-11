ED Summons Eight West Bengal IPS Officers in Coal Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned eight senior police officers in West Bengal to New Delhi to be questioned regarding their connection with the coal smuggling case, officials said on Thursday, 11 August.

Some of the IPS officers summoned include Gyanwant Singh (ADG, CID), Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain and Tathagata Basu, officials told PTI.

The IPS officers have been given specific dates to appear before the ED at its Delhi office, they added.

The ED official said: