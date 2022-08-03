ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal Cabinet Rejig: 9 New Ministers, Including Babul Supriyo, Take Oath

This comes after the arrest of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee by the ED.

The Quint
Updated
Politics
1 min read
West Bengal Cabinet Rejig: 9 New Ministers, Including Babul Supriyo, Take Oath
i

Nine new ministers, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo, have been sworn-in amid the expansion of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday, 3 August.

Apart from Supriyo, the other MLAs who took the oath as ministers include Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman Birbaha Hansda, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury.

Hansda and Chowdhury were sworn-in as ministers having independent charge.

This comes days after the arrest of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate.
Also Read

Partha Chatterjee: Once Mamata's Go-To Man, Now Suspended from TMC Over SSC Case

Partha Chatterjee: Once Mamata's Go-To Man, Now Suspended from TMC Over SSC Case
ADVERTISEMENT

Supriyo had resigned from the BJP and switched to the TMC after being dropped from the Union Cabinet in 2021. Currently, he is the TMC MLA from the Ballygunge constituency.

Speaking about the reshuffle earlier, Banerjee had said, "We don't have plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers, Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail, so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle it alone."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×