West Bengal Cabinet Rejig: 9 New Ministers, Including Babul Supriyo, Take Oath

Nine new ministers, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo, have been sworn-in amid the expansion of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday, 3 August.

Apart from Supriyo, the other MLAs who took the oath as ministers include Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman Birbaha Hansda, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury.

Hansda and Chowdhury were sworn-in as ministers having independent charge.