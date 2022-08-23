Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Arrested for Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

The Telangana MLA has been booked for several provocative speeches in the past.

Singh was taken into preventive custody on 19 August for trying to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s comedy show. He had alleged that the comedian had insulted Hindu gods in the past and said that the show should be cancelled. Nearly 50 people had reached the venue, including Singh, and they were all taken into preventive custody, police said.

Singh had received a show cause notice from the Election Commission for threatening UP voters of bulldozing their homes if they did not vote for BJP in February 2022.

In September 2020, Facebook banned Raja Singh from having an official, verified Facebook account after his posts were flagged under the "Dangerous Individuals and Organisations" policy due to hate-speech and anti-minority rhetoric.

Singh had another case against him in 2017, for making derogatory hate speech against Muslims. He has been under scrutiny for multiple instances of hate speech between 2015 and 2017.