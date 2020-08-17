Facebook Row: BJP Leaders Hegde & Raja Singh’s Past Controversies

“While Twitter has suspended Mr. Hegde’s account as a result of such [anti-Muslim] posts, prompting him to call for an investigation of the company, Facebook took no action until the Journal sought comment from the company about his “Corona Jihad” posts,” the WSJ report noted.

“Similarly, Facebook deleted some of Raja Singh’s posts after being asked about them. It also said Singh was no longer permitted to have an official, verified account, designated with a blue check mark badge.”

Singh, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, and said that he is the target of a “hate campaign” spearheaded by the Owaisi brothers.

With regard to the WSJ story, a Facebook spokesperson noted that the company enforces its policy “without regard to anyone’s political position”.

“We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” the spokesperson said.

Ironically, last year, Facebook was summoned to the IT Parliamentary Standing Committee led by Anurag Thakur who had accused the platforms, primarily Twitter, of anti-conservative bias.